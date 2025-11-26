Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $6.69. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 213,124 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

