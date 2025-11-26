Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.9444.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $237.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana has a 1-year low of $206.87 and a 1-year high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $707,670,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Humana by 273.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,541,000 after buying an additional 2,553,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after buying an additional 1,143,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,257.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

