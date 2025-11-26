Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Hydro One Stock Up 0.9%

TSE:H opened at C$55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$42.52 and a 52-week high of C$55.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.23.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.3331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

