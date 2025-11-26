Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.4348.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 price target on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 target price on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 621.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 179,180 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $990.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.44. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 774.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

