Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $578.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

