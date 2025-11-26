J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,688,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $5,384,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen E. Ciaramello acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.56 per share, with a total value of $48,902.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,737.28. The trade was a 114.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.39. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $175.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $410.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.08 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

