Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,726 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,496.40. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,332.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,261.35. This represents a 3.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.