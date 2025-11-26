JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.70 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 50.37% from the company’s current price.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $9.70 price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 13.8%

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $317,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

