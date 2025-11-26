Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.89 and traded as high as GBX 143.60. Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 143.20, with a volume of 514,342 shares.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JUP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 130 to GBX 145 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 156 price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 125.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 2.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Jupiter Fund Management

The company has a market cap of £729.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Willie Watt bought 80,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 per share, with a total value of £119,200. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.