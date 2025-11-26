Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEYS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.36.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $195.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

