Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.34 and traded as high as C$1.50. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 257,419 shares changing hands.

Kootenay Silver Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a current ratio of 39.98, a quick ratio of 47.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

