Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,879,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,493 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 12.0% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $182,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LRCX opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.50. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $167.15.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

