Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $183,836,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $436,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,593,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,307 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,849,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,442,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $364,775,000 after purchasing an additional 790,952 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $22,698,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $6,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.