Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Lear Stock Up 3.4%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. Lear has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.