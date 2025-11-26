Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) versus Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Financial Survey

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cogent Communications and Liberty Latin America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 1 7 1 0 2.00 Liberty Latin America 2 0 1 0 1.67

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 43.74%. Liberty Latin America has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Cogent Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Liberty Latin America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

92.4% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cogent Communications and Liberty Latin America”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $987.53 million 0.89 -$204.07 million ($4.08) -4.38 Liberty Latin America $4.46 billion 0.39 -$657.00 million ($3.69) -2.36

Cogent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America. Cogent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Latin America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications -21.57% -117.56% -6.78% Liberty Latin America -16.57% -54.11% -5.95%

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Cogent Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

