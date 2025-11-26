Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 619.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 132.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $237.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital set a $285.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

