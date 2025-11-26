Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $317.36 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $262.10 and a 1 year high of $405.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.81 and a 200 day moving average of $318.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

