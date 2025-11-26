LivaNova PLC $LIVN Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in LivaNova by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 196,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 326,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.