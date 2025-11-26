Loews Corporation $L Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of L. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Loews by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 73,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

