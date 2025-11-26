Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) versus Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Critical Review

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) and Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Colruyt shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of Luvu Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Luvu Brands and Colruyt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Colruyt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luvu Brands $24.69 million 0.12 -$450,000.00 ($0.01) -3.75 Colruyt $11.77 billion 0.40 $362.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Luvu Brands and Colruyt”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Luvu Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Luvu Brands has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colruyt has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luvu Brands and Colruyt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luvu Brands -1.49% -14.33% -4.08% Colruyt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Colruyt beats Luvu Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luvu Brands

(Get Free Report)

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer lifestyle products worldwide. The company offers sensuality and intimacy products under the Liberator brand; and bed therapy products, which assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase and resale of products to e-merchants, retailers, and e-commerce sites, as well as provision of contract manufacturing and fulfillment services. It markets its products through various websites comprising liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, and avanacomfort.com, as well as through distributors, retailers, and e-tailers across various channels of adult, mass market, drug, and specialty accounts. The company was formerly known as Liberator, Inc. and changed its name to Luvu Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Luvu Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Colruyt

(Get Free Report)

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.