MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 55.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $91.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.75. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

