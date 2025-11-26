Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as high as $17.00. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 7,884 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magyar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magyar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

