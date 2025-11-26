Mizuho Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $146.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $125.75 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,893,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,805,000 after buying an additional 1,040,525 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $150,966,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,777,000 after acquiring an additional 593,020 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

