MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 144.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in MongoDB by 247.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.39.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $8,003,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,492 shares of company stock worth $39,833,319. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB opened at $331.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.80 and its 200-day moving average is $265.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -338.52 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $385.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

