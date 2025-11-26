Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $251,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total transaction of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,930.76. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total value of $3,559,434.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,208,545.90. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,426 shares of company stock worth $76,049,294 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $908.61 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,123.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $958.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $827.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

