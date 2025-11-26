Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,125,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $258,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ MNST opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

