MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $655.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $562.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.58. MSCI has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

