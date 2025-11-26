Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,072,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,751,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 222.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 412,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 408.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,801.44. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $459,981.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,176.80. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,234 shares of company stock worth $36,944,652. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

