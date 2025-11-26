N-able, Inc. $NABL Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 214.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,697 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.13% of N-able worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in N-able by 1,030.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 1,410.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in N-able by 20.8% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NABL opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. N-able had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The business had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NABL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 target price (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

