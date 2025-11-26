National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas Exane

National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGG

National Grid Transco Stock Up 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid Transco

Shares of NGG stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. National Grid Transco has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid Transco

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.