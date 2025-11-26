Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as low as $7.11. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 212,887 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 17,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $199,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

