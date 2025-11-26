NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFI. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

NFI opened at C$13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.83 and a 1-year high of C$19.90.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

