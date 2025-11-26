Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900.80. The trade was a 38.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Weiss Ratings downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $289.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

