NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.6%

NVDA opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

