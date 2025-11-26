NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

