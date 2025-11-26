Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.93 and traded as high as $39.29. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 26,223 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter worth $219,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

