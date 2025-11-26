Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Boston Partners’ 7th Largest Position

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,188 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,059,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.69 and a 200-day moving average of $237.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

