Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $173.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.59. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $210.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is -48.25%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

