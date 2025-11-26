Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.93 and traded as low as GBX 41.70. Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 41.95, with a volume of 645,700 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 85 price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 92.50.

The firm has a market cap of £48.41 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.93.

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

