PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 67.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in PBF Energy by 199,900.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 66.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. UBS Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 200,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,111.36. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $2,041,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 205,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,032.20. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,045 shares of company stock valued at $18,193,421. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.