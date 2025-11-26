Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 128.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,009,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,922 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 215.2% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,083 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,808,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 1,002,387 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,050,000 after buying an additional 934,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

PWP stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.83 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

