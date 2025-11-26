Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.37 and traded as low as GBX 73.43. Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 74.50, with a volume of 1,597,122 shares traded.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The company has a market cap of £385.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share for the quarter. Picton Property Income had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Picton Property Income Limited will post 4.2620137 EPS for the current year.

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £726 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2025).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

