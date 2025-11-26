Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. Piedmont Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,222,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 396,923 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 213.5% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 165.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

