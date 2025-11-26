Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as high as C$2.94. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 100,161 shares.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Up 5.8%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$329.73 million, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart Harshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,330.34. This trade represents a 76.70% decrease in their position. Also, Director Frank Hallam sold 20,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 183,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,112. The trade was a 9.84% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 43,078 shares of company stock worth $186,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground PGM deposit located in South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Hanwa Co Ltd. Waterberg has the potential to be a large-scale, low-cost producer of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold.

