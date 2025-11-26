PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.5%

PPG Industries stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.