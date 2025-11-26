PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,506.68 and traded as high as GBX 1,868. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,852, with a volume of 17,923 shares changing hands.

PPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,920 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660.

The stock has a market cap of £775.17 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (7) EPS for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that PPHE Hotel Group Limited will post 85.2314475 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPHE Hotel Group news, insider Marcia Bakker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,305 per share, for a total transaction of £26,100. Corporate insiders own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

