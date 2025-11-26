Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.17 and traded as low as GBX 94.05. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 95.11, with a volume of 6,275,217 shares.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHP. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 110 to GBX 114 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 114.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Primary Health Properties

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73.

In other news, insider Richard Howell acquired 231,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 per share, for a total transaction of £206,091.96. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.