Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.7143.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Glj Research initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $351,877.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,031.26. This represents a 23.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,920. This trade represents a 23.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,099 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 980,940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 56.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,833,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,872,000 after purchasing an additional 660,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 262.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,818,000 after buying an additional 527,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 229.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after buying an additional 418,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

