Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.60 and traded as low as GBX 53.60. Record shares last traded at GBX 54, with a volume of 232,009 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £104.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.60.

Record (LON:REC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Record had a return on equity of 680.45% and a net margin of 430.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Record plc will post 4.691358 earnings per share for the current year.

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.

