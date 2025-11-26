Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 405.57 and traded as high as GBX 434. Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 430, with a volume of 63,593 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 430 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCDO
Ricardo Price Performance
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ricardo
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.