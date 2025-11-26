Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 405.57 and traded as high as GBX 434. Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 430, with a volume of 63,593 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 430 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.

Ricardo Price Performance

Ricardo Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £267.52 million, a PE ratio of 861.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 429.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 405.57.

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

